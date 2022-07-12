WORLD
Twitter sues Elon Musk for breaching $44B buyout deal
"Musk apparently believes that he is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," reads the social media lawsuit.
Musk says he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts. / Reuters
July 12, 2022

Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk for violating the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing.

"Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he –– unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law –– is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," said the lawsuit on Tuesday.

On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platforms, which is fundamental to its business performance.

SOURCE:Reuters
