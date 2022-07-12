WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Russian, Iranian presidents to meet in Tehran on July 19
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi are set to meet next week in Iran's capital regarding Astana talks for peace in Syria.
Turkish, Russian, Iranian presidents to meet in Tehran on July 19
Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 at the initiative of Türkiye, Russia and Iran. / AA Archive
July 12, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Iran’s capital Tehran to take part in a trilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin spokesman has said.

The July 19 visit will also include a separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Erdogan, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday.

“The president’s trip to Tehran is being prepared. There will be a meeting of the heads of the guarantor states of the Astana process. In addition to the trilateral meeting, bilateral meetings will also take place."

“Yesterday we informed about the upcoming high-level contacts between Putin and Erdogan, this meeting will also be held there,” he said.

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate had earlier said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Iran on July 19.

Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 at the initiative of Türkiye, Russia and Iran. 

Recommended

Its meetings also contribute to the advancement of the UN-led diplomatic process in Geneva.

Asked about a possibility of the resumption of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Peskov said: “No, this is out of the question now.”

READ MORE:Iran, Russia and Turkey agree on reducing risk of ethnic divide in Syria

READ MORE:Turkey, Russia, Iran sign deal on de-escalation zones in Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing