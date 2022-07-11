A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town as the US weathers another very active year for fires.

Campers and residents near the blaze were evacuated but the rest of the sprawling park in California remained open, officials said on Sunday, though heavy smoke obscured scenic vistas and created unhealthy air quality.

"Today it's actually the smokiest that we’ve seen," Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson, said on Sunday. "Up until this morning, the park has not been in that unhealthy category, but that is where we are now."

More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened in the famed Mariposa Grove but there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, including the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.

Threat to trees and community

A sprinkler system set up within the grove kept the tree trunks moist and officials were hopeful that the steady spray of water along with previous prescribed burns would be enough to keep flames at bay, Phillipe said.

The cause of the Washburn Fire was under investigation. It had grown to nearly 6.7 square kilometres by Sunday morning, with no containment.

Beyond the trees, the community of Wawona, which is surrounded by parkland, was under threat, with people ordered to leave late on Friday.

In addition to residents, about 600 to 700 people who were staying at the Wawona campground in tents, cabins and a historic hotel were ordered to leave.

The giant sequoias, native in only about 70 groves spread along the western slope of California's Sierra Nevada range, were once considered impervious to flames but have become increasingly vulnerable as wildfires fueLled by a buildup of undergrowth from a century of fire suppression and drought exacerbated by climate crisis have become more intense and destructive.