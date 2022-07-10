Japan's ruling coalition is projected to have won the most votes in an election held just two days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, national broadcaster NHK has said.

The ex-premier's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito are expected to claim between 69 and 83 of the 125 upper house seats up for grabs in Sunday's elections.

Even before Abe's murder, the LDP and Komeito were expected to cement their majority, though the final number of seats will be scrutinised for signs of whether the attack bolstered support for them.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had insisted the election proceed despite the assassination, saying "we must never allow violence to suppress speech".

With little violent crime, and tough gun laws, security at Japanese campaign events can be relaxed, though in the wake of Abe's murder, measures were beefed up for Kishida's remaining appearances.

