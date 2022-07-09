WORLD
Protesters in Sudan mark Eid al Adha at anti-military sit-in
A coup in October derailed a transition to civilian rule in the country, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.
A sit-in has taken place in the capital's twin city of Omdurman. / AFP
July 9, 2022

Sudanese protesters have marked Eid al Adha among barricades during a sit-in against Sovereignty Council Leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan and last October's military coup.

Protesters continued to press Burhan to resign on Saturday, days after he vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country's main civilian umbrella group as a "ruse".

Burhan's surprise move has been met with wide scepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a "revolutionary council" as protests held firm.

The sit-in continued in the capital's twin city of Omdurman on  Saturday.

Protester Ibrahim al Haj said after the prayer that demonstrators hope to show that "no matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing".

Protests continue

Burhan led a coup in October that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.

The protests against Burhan were reinvigorated on June 30, when tens of thousands gathered and nine people were killed by security forces, according to pro-democracy medics.

A total of 114 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces against protesters since the October coup, the medics say.

Worshippers on Saturday held up flags showing the faces of protesters killed in the crackdown.

"We are committed to the martyrs' rights," Haj said. "We are not going to forget our martyrs even for a day, no matter what."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
