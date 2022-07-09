Sudanese protesters have marked Eid al Adha among barricades during a sit-in against Sovereignty Council Leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan and last October's military coup.

Protesters continued to press Burhan to resign on Saturday, days after he vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country's main civilian umbrella group as a "ruse".

Burhan's surprise move has been met with wide scepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a "revolutionary council" as protests held firm.

The sit-in continued in the capital's twin city of Omdurman on Saturday.

Protester Ibrahim al Haj said after the prayer that demonstrators hope to show that "no matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing".

Protests continue