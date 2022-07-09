The United States and China have held constructive talks, the two sides said, after an unusually long meeting aimed at preventing bilateral tensions from spiralling out of control.

"Despite the complexities of our relationship, I can say with some confidence that our delegations found today's discussions useful, candid and constructive," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday after five hours of talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"The relationship between the United States and China is highly consequential for our countries but also for the world. We are committed to managing this relationship – this competition – responsibly," he said, promising to keep open channels of diplomacy with Beijing.

China's foreign ministry said the two sides had broadly agreed to work to improve ties – but also reeled off a laundry list of grievances against Washington, accusing the United States of "smearing and attacking" its political system.

"The two sides.. . reached a consensus to promote the Sino-US joint working group consultation to achieve more results," it said, reporting they "also agreed to strengthen cooperation on climate change and public health".

"Both sides believe that this dialogue is substantive and constructive, which will help enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstandings and misjudgements, and accumulate conditions for future high-level exchanges between the two countries," it added.

The meeting, in which the pair held morning talks and then a working lunch, largely focused on preventing competition spilling over into unintentional conflict but also Washington's opposition to Beijing on a range of issues including Taiwan and human rights.

Western criticism