On Sunday evening in 2019, a South African family faced its worst nightmare.

Their two children, Machaba, 8, and Itumeleng, 9, as well as their friend, Pabalelo Mokgethwa did not return home after going out to play.

The family didn’t want to anticipate the worst case scenario until they found children's clothes next to an abandoned mine filled with rainwater.

A few hours later, three bodies were retrieved from the dam.

The terrifying incident is not new to the country that is home to hundreds of unrehabilitated coal mines. Children often try to swim in them thinking it’s safe but end up falling in the pits that are not marked dangerous after they are abandoned.

Despite the years-long problem, there is little done to clean up the abandoned coal mines in Mpumalanga province, according to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report published on July 5.

“The government should ensure that mining companies that profited from years of mining coal do not avoid their responsibilities to clean up the toxic mess they have left behind,” Vuyisile Ncube, Finberg fellow in the Environment and Human Rights Division at Human Rights Watch said in the report.

Only 27 mines of the 2,322 are classified as “high-risk” across the country, including coal mines that have been cleaned up since 2009, South Africa’s auditor general reported in 2021. There are no fewer than 400 abandoned coal mines in South Africa, according to government records.

Safety hazards in myriad of ways