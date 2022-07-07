The European Parliament voted this week to label gas and nuclear as “green” sources of energy, a decision slammed by environmental groups as a blow to the EU’s climate goals.

Known as the EU’s “taxonomy”, the classification is meant to help private investors identify clean energy sources in line with the bloc’s goal to be climate neutral by 2050.

Proponents argue they are necessary for the energy transition.

The decision essentially greenlights further investment in gas, a fossil fuel, and nuclear energy – which, environmentalists point out, produces a large amount of radioactive waste that damages the environment. Building nuclear plants is also costly and energy-intensive.

In a vote on Wednesday, the European Parliament failed to muster enough MEPs to block the European Commission’s plan, as 328 voted in favour and 278 objected to putting gas and nuclear on par with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Legal actions by countries and environmental groups

Environmental groups criticised the decision, and are gearing up for a series of legal challenges.

Greenpeace has announced it will submit a request for internal review to the EU Commission, and then proceed to take the case to the European Court of Justice should this be unsuccessful.

“The EU Commission’s shameful backroom dealing on behalf of the fossil fuel and nuclear industries won’t help them there,” said Greenpeace’s EU sustainable finance campaigner Ariadna Rodrigo.