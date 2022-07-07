Heavy rain that pummelled Sydney over the last five days has eased as flood-weary residents looked to return to homes to take stock of the damage, some for the third time this year.

An intense low-pressure system that formed off Australia's east coast over the weekend has weakened, satellite images showed on Thursday, but major flooding could continue for several days with rivers and dams already at full capacity even before the latest storm.

Water levels in Hawkesbury River in Sydney's west began to recede bringing relief to residents in Windsor, one of the worst-hit suburbs. But heavy rain triggered flash floods on the mid-north coast of New South Wales forcing nighttime evacuations.

"We're in a mixed response at the moment of returning communities to their homes, but still responding to the evolving threat up in the mid-north coast ... and central coast (of New South Wales)," state emergency services Deputy Commissioner Ashley Sullivan told ABC television.

"So we've got a number of flood rescues ongoing at the moment."

Re-starting abandoned work