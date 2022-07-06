On 23 June, the Europan Council made a historic decision in awarding candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. This step brings the two countries closer to the EU and is seen as a strategic decision in the face of the Russian incursion in Ukraine. In fact, Ukraine applied soon after the February 24 attack and the European Council’s response was unusually swift. In addition to the different forms of support for Ukraine provided so far, this marks an important milestone.

Last month's summit of European leaders was also noteworthy for the decision it did not make. Ever since the Thessaloniki summit of 2003 which promised a European perspective for the Western Balkans, countries in the region had set their sights on Brussels. For almost two decades now, Bosnia and Herzegovina's European integration process has dominated the public discourse in the Balkan country. Bosnia's governing officials proclaimed in the early-to-mid 2000s that our country would join the EU by the end of that decade.

Joining the EU was framed as a top priority and accession a panacea for all the post-war challenges. The mantra of European integration was so pervasive that Bosnia does not have an anti-EU political party or any NGOs dedicated to opposing the EU. From erstwhile communists to religious leaders, the vast majority of public personas toed the EU line. There is hardly an evening news program without mention of Bosnia's path to the EU. So much was the Bosnian public attuned to the notion that the country would join the EU and resolve its problems that few pondered Bosnia's EU-less future.

More than six years ago, Bosnia applied for EU membership and has since been hoping for candidate status. Many Bosnian citizens expected this to materialize in late June. However, the European Council's decision to bypass Bosnia came as a surprise to many. The EU was right to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova but why not Bosnia?

After all, Bosnia has been pursuing European integration for a longer period of time and is relatively stable. Compared to the ongoing war in Ukraine and separatism in Moldova's Transnistria, the situation in Bosnia - with all its challenges – makes this country far more credible for EU candidate status on its merits. If it was a strategic decision, the Balkans is no less important for Europe's security than Ukraine or Moldova.

For some time before the 23 June decision and certainly after that, another argument started gaining currency. What analysts and laymen in Bosnia and the Balkans are noticing is the elephant in the room.

At the latest EU summit, Bosnia has been bypassed for candidate status. Kosovo has not been granted visa-free travel to the EU. Albania's and North Macedonia's accession talks were blocked by France in 2019 and now by Bulgaria. Is it a coincidence that these four countries are continuously hampered on the path to the EU while others progress?