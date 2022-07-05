The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park city of Illinois state, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice since 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence, police have said.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged the 21-year-old man with seven murder counts.

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspected shooter, who was arrested late on Monday, used a high-powered rifle "similar to an AR-15" to spray more than 70 rounds from atop a commercial building into a crowd in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore, a spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the suspect's home in September 2019 after a family member called to say he was threatening "to kill everyone" in the home.

Police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time, task force spokesperson Christopher Covelli said.

The suspect legally purchased the high-powered rifle in Illinois within the past year, Covelli said. In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

Police in 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by the suspect, Covelli said.

Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said the suspect would eventually face "dozens of more charges." He said Crimo, if convicted, would face a mandatory life sentence without parole.

