Fast News

Gunman opens fire on Independence Day parade in Highland Park city, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, US police say.

July 4 shooting is just the latest to shatter rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. (AP)

At least six people have been killed and at least 30 others wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in Illinois state's Highland Park city and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, US police said.

Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in Monday's shooting was taken into custody.

Police earlier said Robert E Crimo III should be considered armed and dangerous and was pulled over by police in the evening after a brief pursuit.

He was "taken into custody without incident" after he was spotted driving on a highway outside Chicago, police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene.

Another official Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults and she doesn't have information on the sixth victim who was taken to a hospital and died there.

In Highland Park, Illinois people trying to enjoy the #4thOfJuly parade had a mass shooter on a rooftop started firing down at the parade.



The situation is still active multiple people shoot and life flight has been seen. pic.twitter.com/ivzpXD8SKX — 🇺🇦Skyleigh Heinen🇺🇸 (@Sky_Lee_1) July 4, 2022

Biden vows to keep fighting gun violence

US President Joe Biden pledged to keep fighting to end the "epidemic" of gun violence in America after the deadly mass shooting.

Biden said he and his wife Jill were "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," after six people were killed in the carnage in Highland Park, Illinois.

"I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he said, noting he had signed the first significant gun control measures in decades into law in late June, but that "much more work" remains.

President Biden last month signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that showed at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

In pictures: Toys, lawn chairs and strollers are left behind after a mass shooting at Fourth of July parade in wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park leaves at least six people dead and dozens wounded



For more: https://t.co/2uI2NJa3qs pic.twitter.com/rvfXn9uWmi — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 4, 2022

People running, screaming

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers – some visibly bloodied – fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child's Chicago Cubs cap.

"There's no safe place," said Highland Park resident Barbara Harte, 73, who had stayed away from the parade fearing a mass shooting, but later ventured from her home.

Dozens of baby cartridges, some bearing American flags, abandoned children's bikes, and a helmet bedecked with images of Cinderella were also left behind in their haste.

Blankets, lawn chairs, coffees and water bottles were knocked over as people fled.

Police armed, some in camouflage gear and many clutching AR-style weapons continued to pour into the area.

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out showed a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming.

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

"We just start running in the opposite direction," she told The Associated Press.

READ MORE: US accounted for 73 percent of global mass shootings

Source: TRTWorld and agencies