Algeria marks 60 years of independence from France with a huge military parade, but memories of violence during the colonial period continue to overshadow ties between the two.

Authorities on Friday closed a 16-kilometre stretch of a major artery in Algiers for the army to carry out final rehearsals for its parade on Tuesday, the first in 33 years.

The closure has caused huge tailbacks on roads leading to the eastern suburbs of the capital.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is to preside over the parade, hosting several foreign dignitaries including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Tunisia's Kais Saied and Niger's Mohamed Bazoum.

The government has even commissioned a logo - a circle of 60 stars containing military figures and equipment - to mark "a glorious history and a new era".

Algeria's war of independence left hundreds of thousands of dead, but six decades on, despite a string of gestures by French President Emmanuel Macron, France has ruled out any form of apology for the colonial period.

