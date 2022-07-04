Australia has ordered thousands of people in Sydney to evacuate as overflowing rivers swamped swathes of land and the city's largest dam spilled torrents of water.

About 32,000 people were under evacuation orders or warnings in New South Wales, said Ashley Sullivan, senior official for the State Emergency Services, on Monday

"We have seen rivers rise fast, a lot quicker than expected," Sullivan told national broadcaster ABC.

On the third day of torrential rains on the east coast, rescuers said they had saved about 20 people in the past 12 hours, many trapped in cars on flood-swept roads in New South Wales.

Waters in some areas may exceed levels reached in deadly flood disasters experienced on Australia's east coast in the past two years, he said.

More than 20 people died in March this year as floodwaters lapped at rooftops and torrents swept cars off roads.

