A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank has died of his wounds, Palestinian officials said.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry on Sunday identified the man as 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh from near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank and condemned his killing.

Alwaneh's death was the latest in a surge of deadly violence in the occupied Palestinian territory in recent months.

The Israeli military said soldiers came under attack "during routine security activity near the town of Jaba" on Saturday. It said Israeli forces fired at a man suspected of throwing a firebomb, and that the incident was under review.

The teenager was shot in the abdomen by Israeli troops, medics said.

Alawneh's brother was killed by Israeli troops in 2003, according to the state news agency Wafa. His father has also been imprisoned by Israel.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the beginning of this year.

