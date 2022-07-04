WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops dies in occupied West Bank
Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh, 19, who was targeted by Israeli troops a day ago near the refugee city of Jenin, succumbed to his wounds, says Palestine's Foreign Ministry.
Alwaneh's killing was the latest in a surge of deadly Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank in recent months. / AP
July 4, 2022

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank has died of his wounds, Palestinian officials said.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry on Sunday identified the man as 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh from near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank and condemned his killing.

Alwaneh's death was the latest in a surge of deadly violence in the occupied Palestinian territory in recent months.

The Israeli military said soldiers came under attack "during routine security activity near the town of Jaba" on Saturday. It said Israeli forces fired at a man suspected of throwing a firebomb, and that the incident was under review.

The teenager was shot in the abdomen by Israeli troops, medics said.

Alawneh's brother was killed by Israeli troops in 2003, according to the state news agency Wafa. His father has also been imprisoned by Israel.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the beginning of this year.

READ MORE:25-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

Recommended

Decades of occupation

The Israeli military has conducted daily raids in Palestinian towns and villages in the wake of a series of attacks blamed by Israel on Palestinians that have killed 19 Israelis. 

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military raids in Jenin.

Nearly 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the occupied West Bank, alongside nearly three million Palestinians who live under harsh Israeli military rule.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and the Palestinians seek it as the heartland of a future state. Israel views the occupied West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people.

The Palestinians and much of the international community consider Israel's illegal West Bank settlements a violation of international law and an obstacle to a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.

READ MORE:UN 'alarmed' over increasing violence in Palestine, Israel

SOURCE:AP, AA
