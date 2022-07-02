Tens of thousands massed outside government offices to protest a French proposal for solving North Macedonia's dispute with Bulgaria that is blocking the country's membership talks with the European Union.

North Macedonia’s government has said the proposal is a “solid base.” But the main opposition center-right VMRO-DPMNE party rejects the proposition, arguing it favors Bulgarian demands that dispute Macedonian history, language, identity, culture and inheritance.

“We do not need Europe if we have to be assimilated," opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski told reporters before the start of late Saturday's protest. “The answer is no to the latest French proposal.”

"If Europe is not ready to accept us civilised Macedonians where we belong, then we will wait until there are people who will understand that Macedonia and Macedonian identity is above and before all,” he added.

Bulgaria, a member of the EU, has insisted that North Macedonia formally recognise that its language has Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority and quash “hate speech” against Bulgaria.

French proposal