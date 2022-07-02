A Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist alleges that Indian immigration authorities have stopped her from flying to Paris without giving any reason.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sanna Irshad Mattoo said she was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Paris for a book launch and a photography exhibition as one of the 10 winners of the Serendipity Arles Grant 2020.

"Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport,” she said.

She said she was not given any reason but was told by immigration officials that she would not be able to travel internationally.

