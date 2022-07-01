North Korea has suggested that its Covid-19 outbreak began in people who had contact with balloons flown from South Korea – a highly questionable claim that appeared to be an attempt to hold its rival responsible amid increasing tensions.

The state media report on Friday said North Korea's epidemic prevention centre had found infection clusters in the town of Ipho near the southeastern border and that some Ipho residents with feverish symptoms travelled to Pyongyang.

The centre said an 18-year-old soldier and a 5-year kindergartener had contact with "alien things” in the town in early April and later tested positive for the Omicron variant.

In what it called “an emergency instruction,” the epidemic prevention centre ordered officials to “to vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons” along the border and trace their sources to the last.

'Alien things'

It also stressed that anyone finding “alien things” must notify authorities immediately so they could be removed.