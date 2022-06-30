Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Erdogan's closed-door meeting with Rutte was his seventh bilateral contact at the high-level summit in the Spanish capital.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, intelligence service head Hakan Fidan and Osman Askin Bak, head of the Turkish delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly, attended the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan met with Spain's Sanchez and Germany's Scholz.