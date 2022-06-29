US President Joe Biden and G7 leaders have rebooted the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), initially proposed during the last G7 meeting.

The G7 pledged to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over a period of five years to finance infrastructure in developing countries. The move comes as a counter to China’s multi-trillion Belt and Road Initiative.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also declared $317.28 billion in support for the initiative while speaking at the G7 summit held in Schloss Elmau, Germany this year.

While the G7 share a common stance towards China, the PGII is more likely to resemble an umbrella of aligned national and regional development infrastructure.

Within the G7, Germany and France hold development interests in Africa, while the US is focused on Asia and Latin America. Japan, on the other hand, cites the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

"I want to be clear. This isn't aid or charity. It's an investment that will deliver returns for everyone," Biden said, arguing that it would help countries "see the concrete benefits of partnering with democracies."

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is active in over 100 countries, with over a ten-year head start and has been likened to the ancient Silk Road spanning Europe and Asia. Biden’s administration has previously levelled criticism against China’s BRI, which faces claims that it has done little to benefit its partner developing countries.

“When democracies demonstrate what we can do -- all that we have to offer -- I have no doubt that we’ll win that competition every time,” said President Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The measure will target middle and low-income nations, with a focus on private sector investments.

While the US is set to contribute $200 billion to the PGII, it remains to be seen whether G7 support will not falter amid global economic instability and rising inflation.

A Chatham House research paper cites a possible fragmentation of shared G7 development policy amid changing priorities impacted by events in Ukraine.

Despite its presentation as an alternative to China’s BRI, the G7’s development bid still includes little in the way of detail.

A senior US official acknowledged that the West is currently in second place when it comes to the global infrastructure game, yet denied that China has a real advantage.