A wildfire that broke out in Türkiye’s southwestern resort town of Marmaris earlier this week has been brought under control.

The efforts took less than 72 hours, the country's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Kirisci said that efforts are now being made to cool the area affected by fire.

He added that restoration efforts will begin soon.

