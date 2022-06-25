A Palestinian teenager has died from his wounds hours after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources have said.

Mohammad Hamad, 16, was shot and wounded late on Friday near the village of Silwad, near Ramallah in the northern occupied West Bank and died hours later, a Silwad councillor said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The teenager was near a road leading to the neighbouring Israeli settlement of Ofra when he was shot by Israeli forces, the councillor said.

In recent weeks, over forty Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, including Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.