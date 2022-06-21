Lebanon and Egypt have signed an agreement to transfer 650 million cubic metres of gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria.

The deal was signed on Tuesday at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut.

It would see gas shipped via pipeline to Lebanon's northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, equivalent to around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.

Lebanon's state-run power company produces just a couple hours of power per day, forcing many to pay for expensive private generator subscriptions.

