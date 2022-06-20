Coming down heavily on the Western countries over press freedom, China has said the case of incarcerated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reflected the "hypocrisy" of the US and the UK.

“The case of Julian Assange is a mirror. It reflects the hypocrisy of the US and the UK on press freedom,” Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told a news conference on Monday in Beijing.

“People are free to expose other countries but subject to severe punishment if they expose the US,” said Wang, responding to a question on Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, whose extradition order was signed last Friday by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Assange’s extradition order was passed to the secretary by the UK courts last month.

His wife, Stella Moris, vowed to fight the decision, saying the British Home Office's decision to extradite Julian Assange to the US is “not the end of the road.”

“We're not at the end of the road here," Morris said on Friday. "We're going to use every appeal avenue and we're going to fight."

After creating WikiLeaks in 2006, Assange published around 1 million documents obtained from American activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

The documents included US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and alleged war crimes during those wars.

The publication of a further 250,000 confidential documents relating to US efforts to isolate Iran raised eyebrows in Washington.

READ MORE:UK clears Assange extradition to US as WikiLeaks vows to pursue appeal