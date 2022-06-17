A shooting at a church in the US state of Alabama has left two people dead and one wounded.

The incident took place at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in the town of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, the town's police department said on Facebook.

Police captain Shane Ware told reporters a lone assailant entered the church and started shooting. Three people were hit: Two have died and the other is being treated, he said.

He added that a suspect was in custody and that there was “no threat to the community at this time."

The shooting happened as the church was holding a potluck dinner, the church said on its website. "There will be no program, simply eat and have time for fellowship," it said.

Gun violence epidemic

The FBI, US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives dispatched agents to the scene.