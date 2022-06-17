WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Soldiers target a car in northern refugee town of Jenin, killing three passengers and wounding eight others, Palestinian media report, sparking angry protests.
Israeli troops kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
House of Palestinian fighter Diaa Hamrasheh is pictured before Israeli forces blew up the house near Jenin earlier this month, provoking angry protests. / Reuters
June 17, 2022

Israeli troops have shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said.

The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred in early Friday's incident but Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in the northern refugee town of Jenin and killed three passengers.

Palestine’s state TV named the victims: Baraa Lahluh, Laith Abu Srour and Yousef Salah. 

Heavy exchanges of gunfire were reported before the incident involving the car. 

Afterward, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.

Recommended

Anger in West Bank

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which storms Palestinian-controlled parts of the occupied West Bank to arrest suspects.

Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital, chanting slogans of "God is Great" and calling for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers and walking through the town in a spontaneous protest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture