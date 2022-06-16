Protests have been erupting in many Indian cities to condemn the demolition of homes and businesses belonging to Muslims, in what critics call a growing pattern of "bulldozer justice" aimed at punishing campaigners from the minority group by PM Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The demolitions are a gross violation of constitutional norms and ethics," Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a specialist on Hindu nationalist politics and biographer of Modi, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

On Sunday, authorities in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh rode on a bulldozer to raze the home of Javed Ahmad, who they said was connected to Muslim religious protests that turned violent last Friday. Police arrested Ahmad on Saturday.

Bulldozers also crushed the properties of protesters in two other cities in Uttar Pradesh last week. In April, authorities in New Delhi used bulldozers to destroy Muslim-owned shops days after communal violence in which dozens were arrested. Similar incidents have been reported in other states.

The protests were sparked by derogatory remarks about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Ayesha made recently by two spokespeople of PM Modi's BJP.

The party suspended one of them and expelled the other, issuing a rare statement saying it "strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities."

Muslims getting 'collective punishment'

On Tuesday, 12 prominent people, including former Supreme Court and High Court judges and lawyers, sent a letter to India's chief justice urging him to hold a hearing on the demolitions, calling them illegal and "a form of collective extrajudicial punishment."

They accused the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk-turned-governing party politician, of suppressing dissent by using violence against protesters.

Two people who were protesting the remarks by BJP spokespeople died of gunshot wounds in clashes with police on Friday in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state.

Several Muslim-majority countries have also criticised the remarks, and protesters in Bangladesh called for a boycott of Indian products, leaving India's government scrambling to contain the diplomatic backlash.

Violence has been increasing against Muslims by Hindu nationalists emboldened by Modi’s regular silence on such attacks since he was elected prime minister in 2014.

Muslims have been targeted for their food or clothing, or over inter-religious marriages.

The rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused Modi's party of looking the other way and sometimes enabling hate speech against Muslims, who comprise 14 percent of India's 1.4 billion people but are the third-largest Muslim population of any nation.