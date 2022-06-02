Fast News

"In India, the world's largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we've seen rising attacks on people in places of worship," says top US diplomat Blinken.

US State Department has pointed to laws restricting religious conversions and quoted accounts of discrimination against Muslims and Christians in India. (Reuters)

The United States has said that some Indian officials have supported attacks against religious minorities, in a rare if indirect criticism of the record of its emerging ally.

Unveiling an annual report on international religious freedom on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered bleak assessments of several US adversaries including China, Iran and Myanmar.

But he said that elsewhere as well "the rights of religious minorities are under threat in communities around the world."

"In India, the world's largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we've seen rising attacks on people in places of worship," Blinken said.

Rashad Hussain, the US ambassador at large for international religious freedom, added, "In India, some officials are ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship."

"Governments must speak out and protect the vulnerable and marginalised. Anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, and xenophobia are on the rise in many countries," Hussain said.

In the report, the State Department pointed to laws restricting religious conversions, quoted accounts of discrimination against Muslims and Christians, and said that "politicians made inflammatory public remarks or social media posts about religious minorities."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has led a series of measures that critics have called discriminatory.

India frequently bristles at foreign criticism of its record and has denounced the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, an autonomous government panel, which has repeatedly recommended that the State Department put India on a blacklist.

READ MORE: India's Muslims mark 'most painful' Eid after series of far-right attacks

READ MORE: Muslim homes razed as clashes mar Hindu festival in India

1/5: The #IRFReport2021 provides detailed information on the state of religious freedom around the world. Some trends and information demonstrated in the report include: — U.S. Ambassador-at-Large Rashad Hussain (@IRF_Ambassador) June 2, 2022

US won't designate India

The State Department did not announce new designations on Thursday and it is highly unlikely that it would take action against India, identified by successive US administrations as a key global partner in the face of a rising China.

The report also pointed to concerns in India's historic rival Pakistan, which is on the religious freedom blacklist.

Blinken said that at least 16 people were sentenced to death in Pakistan last year on accusations of blasphemy, although no one was executed.

Mere allegations of blaspheming Islam have set off violence in Pakistan and critics say that such charges are often used to abuse minorities.

"Religious freedom conditions in Afghanistan have deteriorated since the Taliban seized control. The Taliban regime and rival militant group ISIS-K [Daesh-K] have detained, intimidated, threatened, and attacked members of religious minority communities," Hussain added.

READ MORE: Indian Muslims are now a 'memory of a nation falling apart in its amnesia'

READ MORE: Vilification of Indian Muslims: The method in the madness

Source: AFP