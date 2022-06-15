Swiss airspace has reopened after a computer glitch grounded flights across the Alpine nation for several hours.

"Swiss airspace is now open again," Swiss air traffic control service Skyguide said in a tweet on Wednesday, adding "the technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved".

It did not say what had caused the problem that shut Swiss airspace for hours in the morning, but said that "air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming".

Those airports too announced that flights had begun taking off.

"Good news! Air traffic has gradually resumed since 8:30 am (0630 GMT)," Geneva airport said in a tweet, warning that a number of flights had been cancelled and urging passengers to check with their airlines.

At the airport, where the first morning flights were delayed by more than three hours, dozens of travellers crowded around the information screens, with phones plastered to their ears.

Zurich airport also said flight operations were "running again", although flight operations would be at 50-percent capacity until 9:30 am, and 75-percent after that.