WORLD
3 MIN READ
Flights resume after closure of Swiss airspace over ‘technical malfunction’
Authorities did not say what caused the problem that shut Swiss airspace for hours, but said "air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming".
Flights resume after closure of Swiss airspace over ‘technical malfunction’
Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning. / AP
June 15, 2022

Swiss airspace has reopened after a computer glitch grounded flights across the Alpine nation for several hours.

"Swiss airspace is now open again," Swiss air traffic control service Skyguide said in a tweet on Wednesday, adding "the technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved".

It did not say what had caused the problem that shut Swiss airspace for hours in the morning, but said that "air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming".

Those airports too announced that flights had begun taking off.

"Good news! Air traffic has gradually resumed since 8:30 am (0630 GMT)," Geneva airport said in a tweet, warning that a number of flights had been cancelled and urging passengers to check with their airlines.

At the airport, where the first morning flights were delayed by more than three hours, dozens of travellers crowded around the information screens, with phones plastered to their ears.

Zurich airport also said flight operations were "running again", although flight operations would be at 50-percent capacity until 9:30 am, and 75-percent after that.

Recommended

Chaos at airports

The chaos erupted when Skyguide announced it had "experienced a technical malfunction in the early hours of this morning, which is why Swiss airspace has been closed to traffic for safety reasons".

It said it regretted "this incident and its consequences for its customers, partners and passengers."

The Swiss news agency ATS-Keystone said international flights to Switzerland had been re-routed to Milan in northern Italy.

The Zurich airport website meanwhile showed that a United Airlines flight from New York had been rerouted to Frankfurt in western Germany, while a Singapore Airlines flight from the city state had been sent to the southern German city of Munich.

Zurich is Switzerland's largest airport, with more than 10.2 million passengers going through its terminals in 2021.

But with Covid restrictions lifted, air traffic has picked up significantly since then, with 1.9 million passengers registered there in May alone.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions