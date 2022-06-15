Ethiopia's federal government has formed a committee to negotiate with forces from the rebellious northern region of Tigray, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, in the first public confirmation of a key step towards peace negotiations.

"Regarding the peace ... a committee has been established and it will study how we will conduct talks," Abiy told parliament on Tuesday, the first time he has publicly referred to the body.

The committee, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, has 10 to 15 days to hammer out details of negotiations.

Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said his group was prepared to participate in a "credible, impartial and principled" peace process and would send a delegation.

"We are not prepared to make secret deals or bargain away our principles for material inducements," Debretsion said in an open letter posted on Twitter.

The nearly two-year conflict in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has displaced more than nine million people, plunged parts of Tigray into famine conditions and killed thousands of civilians.

The TPLF — a former rebel army turned political party — dominated national politics for nearly three decades until Abiy's appointment in 2018 reduced their rule to Tigray.

The TPLF accused Abiy of wanting to centralise power at the expense of the regions, while he said they were seeking to regain national power.

