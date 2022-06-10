Crowds have protested in many areas across India over derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad made by two former members of the ruling party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced a backlash from Muslims at home and abroad, including from a number of Gulf countries, after two officials from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commented in late May and earlier this month on the prophet's private life.

One of them, spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, has been suspended and the other official has been expelled by the party.

That has not calmed anger in the latest instance of what some in the minority Muslim community see as increased pressure under the rule of the Hindu nationalist BJP on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

Tear gas fired at protesters

In the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj, riot police with shields charged and fired tear gas at crowds on Friday in a street strewn with broken bricks and stones, video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.

"Additional police forces have been deployed and strict action will be taken against those who are found responsible for this," said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official.

In Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, protesters lobbed stones at police and injured some officers, senior police official Anis Gupta told Reuters by phone, adding the situation was now under control.

Protests in other cities and town remained peaceful.

