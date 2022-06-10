With wheat prices skyrocketing due to Russia's assault on Ukraine, major producer Argentina faces its "worst planting scenario in 12 years" of the crucial grain, a major trade forum has said.

The Rosario Board of Trade said on Thursday the area planted with wheat in Argentina for the 2022-23 season would be a lower-than-expected 6.2 million hectares.

This was 700,000 hectares smaller than the preceding season, which yielded a record harvest of 23 million tonnes of wheat.

Argentina was the world's eighth-biggest wheat producer in 2021-22, according to figures from the United States Department of Agriculture.

And according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), it was the seventh-largest exporter in 2021, behind Ukraine in sixth place.

'Complex planting scenario'