Imagine you happened to be walking through a street during a street fight that occurred years ago. A security camera captured the moments of the incident, and a news outlet uses screenshots of the footage. You don’t want to be associated with the incident, but did not mind being in the photos since you were wearing sunglasses. You would not be recognised anyway, you thought.

But now, for $29.99 a month, anyone can dig out these photos among more than 900 million images in the internet graveyard, and find more photos — even ones that you were not aware of being online.

PimEyes, the provider of this face recognition tool, is not the first artificial intelligence (AI) engine that scans faces, but is the simplest way to make such a search online. Its results are extremely accurate and advanced, and is able to detect side profiles and faces that are partly covered.

Another highly controversial AI face recognition tool, Clearview AI, provides more extensive results including photos that were shared on private social media accounts, but is only accessible to law enforcement.

While face tracking tools are accused of legitimising mass surveillance, they have become increasingly widespread among authorities and companies that want to boost security.

PimEyes, on the other hand, also allows the general public to enter the world of surveillance.

Accusation of ‘extortion’

PimEyes is also accused of exploiting the vulnerable people who regret images that they hoped would stay undiscovered. When clicked on the pictures, the tool offers ‘PROtect plans’, packages varying from $89.99 to $299.99 per month to exclude such photos from public results.

Cher Scarlett, one computer engineer, told the New York Times that she was shocked to see that her explicit photos were made online without her consent when she tried PimEyes a few months ago.

“I had no idea up until that point that those images were on the internet,” she said. Worried about the reaction of people, she ended up buying the most expensive monthly package to hide these images.