Bodies of dozens of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have been returned to Ukraine.

The dead taken from the ruins of the bombed-out mill were transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, where DNA testing is under way to identify the remains, according to both a military leader and a spokesperson for the Azov Regiment.

The Azov Regiment was among the Ukrainian units that defended the steelworks for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.

It was unclear how many bodies might remain at the plant.

Over 2,500 Ukrainians held as prisoner

The Ukrainian fighters' dogged defence of the steel mill frustrated the Kremlin's objective of quickly capturing Mariupol and tied down Russian forces in the strategic port city.

The defenders' fate in Russian hands is shrouded in uncertainty.