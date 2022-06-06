New York's governor has raised the age for buying a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 2 as she tightened gun laws in the US state following the racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo city.

Kathy Hochul approved a package of gun reform laws on Monday that had been passed by the state senate in the wake of last month's shooting that killed 10 Black people.

The measures come amid a spate of mass killings in the United States that have sparked renewed calls for greater gun control laws.

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of gunning down the shoppers at Tops Friendly Market using an AR-15 assault rifle that he had bought legally.

As well as being at least 21 years old, buyers of semiautomatic rifles will now also have to obtain a permit, meaning undergoing a background check.

'Red flag' laws

Democratic New York already has some of the strongest gun laws in America.

The new laws also ban most civilians from purchasing body armour, such as bullet-proof vests.

Gendron, a white supremacist, was wearing heavy body armour during his alleged attack on May 14.