Iraqi army forces have captured 38 militants from the Daesh terror group, according to the military.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk on Saturday, Ali Al Fariji, head of operations command in Kirkuk told Anadolu Agency.

Security forces also destroyed eight shelters belonging to the terror group, he added.

Attacks blamed on Daesh terrorists have escalated in Iraq in recent months, especially in the Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.