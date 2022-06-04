WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces raid Daesh locations, capture dozens
Large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk.
Iraqi forces raid Daesh locations, capture dozens
The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the Daesh terror group. / AA Archive
June 4, 2022

Iraqi army forces have captured 38 militants from the Daesh terror group, according to the military.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk on Saturday, Ali Al Fariji, head of operations command in Kirkuk told Anadolu Agency.

Security forces also destroyed eight shelters belonging to the terror group, he added.

Attacks blamed on Daesh terrorists have escalated in Iraq in recent months, especially in the Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.

Recommended

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against Daesh by reclaiming all of its territories — about a third of the country — invaded by the terror group in 2014.

But the terror group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks. 

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group.

READ MORE: Daesh attacks kill civilians in Iraq

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions