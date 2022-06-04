The UN Security Council has extended the mandate for an operation to enforce its arms embargo on Libya for one more year.

“The Security Council decided today to renew measures designed to implement the arms embargo against Libya for another year, in particular those authorising Member States — acting nationally or through regional organisations — to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast believed to be in violation of the arms embargo imposed on that country,” the Council said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the resolution was adopted by a 14 - 0 vote, with one abstention being Russia.

The Council requested that the secretary general report on the implementation of the resolution within six months and 11 months.