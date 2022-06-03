Myanmar's junta will execute a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent pro-democracy activist, both of whom were convicted of terrorism, in the country's first judicial executions since 1990.

Four people, including former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy, "who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures", Zaw Min Tun told AFP news agency on Friday.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for offences under anti-terrorism laws.

Prominent pro-democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu – better known as "Jimmy" – received the same sentence from the military tribunal.

"They continued the legal process of appealing and sending a request letter for the amendment of the sentence," said junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun.

"But the court rejected their appeal and request. There is no other step after that," he added.

Two other men, who were convicted and sentenced to death for killing a woman they alleged was an informer for the junta in Yangon, will also be executed, the spokesperson said.

No date has been set for the executions, he added.

