A man has shot and killed two women in the parking lot of a church in Iowa state before turning the gun on himself, adding three more deaths to the toll in a series of recent shootings that have rocked the United States.

The Iowa shooting took place on Friday, shortly after President Joe Biden delivered a major address on gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde (Texas) and Tulsa (Oklahoma) in recent weeks.

The incident took place outside Cornerstone Church, a fundamentalist Christian church east of the city of Ames, while a church programme was on inside, said Nicholas Lennie, chief deputy of the Story County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found all three dead, Lennie said, adding that he could not provide identities nor disclose what the relationship between them may have been.

"This appears to be an isolated, single-shooter incident," Lennie said.

Moments before, Biden urged Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other gun control measures to address the mass shootings.

"Enough, enough!" the president said.

