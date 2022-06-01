In 1903, researcher VA Moshkov noted that the dialect of a community called Gajals from the village Pamukchi near Yeni Pazar in Bulgaria "turned out to be identical to the language of the Bessarabian Gagauz from the village Beshalma of Comrat parish.”

It was this similarity in languages that first led researchers to identify these two communities as belonging to the same ethnicity.

The Gajals are a special Turkic language-speaking group who are the closest relative or subgroup of the Gagauz. The Gagauz are a unique community commonly known as “Christian Turks”, in reference to their being a Turkic people of primarily Orthodox Christian faith. Gajals, however, adhere to Islam.

The Gajals live in the eastern Balkans, in the border regions of Bulgaria, Türkiye and Greece. Due to their language and religion, many consider them to be from among the Rumelian Turks, although Gajals are a separate community.

They speak a special dialect of the Gagauz language called “Balkan-Gagauz". It is difficult to enumerate the speakers of Gajal language today, but at the beginning of the 20th century, it was spoken by only 4 thousand people in what is now Macedonia, 7 thousand in what is now Türkiye and an unknown number in what is now Bulgaria.

The Gajals are a Sunni community that traditionally follow the Hanafi school of Islamic jurisprudence. There are a few theories as to how this community adopted Islam.

It is widely believed that the Gajals are the Gagauz who were Islamised between the 14th and 19th centuries under the Ottomans, through the influence of Anatolian Turks and local Nogais in Dobruja.

A second approach theorises that the Gajals are Turks and Nogais who were assimilated by the Gagauz, but did not change their faith.

The third approach posits that the Gagauz always included communities of both Christian and Muslim faith. As mentioned in the previous installment about the Gagauz people, it is generally accepted that the Gagauz, including the Gajals, are descendants of the Pechenegs, Cumans and Uzes (Torks), who had settled in the Dobruja region between the 9th and 12th centuries, long before the arrival of the Anatolian Turkmen to the area.

According to the third theory, the Pechenegs, who adopted Islam in the second half of the 11th century in the Northern Black Sea coast, later converted a part of the Cumans of Dobruja.

In the 8th century in Dobruja’s regional of Deliorman, there were 600,000 Uzes, most of whom became Christians under the influence of Christian Cuman. Another part of the population of the Uzes converted to Islam, joining the Pechenegs and Cuman-Muslims. Some groups switched from Christianity to Islam and vice versa, thus strongly influencing each other.

Thus, it is known that the Gagauz, unlike the Orthodox peoples surrounding them, call God, "Allah." A lot of the foundational religious terminology they use also has Arabic roots, including, “aaret” to refer to the afterlife (akhirah in Arabic), Jahannam (meaning Hell), and haram (forbidden), among others.

At the same time, researchers note that Gagauz Christians also perform "qurban" (Islamic ritual sacrifice). There is also some other evidence showing the mutual influence of both religious groups.