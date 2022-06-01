Hurricane Agatha has left at least 10 people dead and 20 others missing in southern Mexico, where heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding, officials said.

"Right now we're at around 20 people missing, most of them are in the upper mountains," Oaxaca state governor Alejandro Murat told Radio Formula, adding that "ten who lost their lives were unfortunately preliminarily reported by local authorities."

"Heavy rains that occurred early Tuesday morning caused rivers to burst their banks and landslides," Murat added.

The storm, the first hurricane of the Pacific season, was the strongest to make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast in May since record-keeping began in 1949, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Agatha weakened as it moved inland after lashing coastal tourist towns, but its remnants continued to bring downpours to parts of southern Mexico.