German police have recorded a significant increase of depictions of sexual abuse against children last year compared to the year before, the country's top criminal police official has said.

More than 39,000 cases — or an increase of 108.8 percent — came to the attention of authorities last year, according to a special analysis of police crime statistics presented on Monday to reporters in Berlin.

Those cases include the distribution, acquisition, possession and production of depictions of sexual violence against children and teenagers.

According to the report, known cases of child sexual abuse rose by 6.3 percent last year to more than 15,500.

The annual figures only cover the fraction of cases that police are aware of — the real figures are expected to be much higher, said Holger Muench, the head of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office.

Authorities estimate that one to two students per school class in Germany are affected by sexual violence.

Muench also said that more people are reporting suspicions of child abuse than in the past.

“We very much welcome this: serious acts of violence against children and young people, as the weakest members of society, must be particularly outlawed, prosecuted and brought to an end,” he said.

