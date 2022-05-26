WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia sets July 25 for referendum on new constitution
Presidency issues order to the nation, calling for a vote on a new constitution prepared by President Saied-appointed committee.
Tunisia sets July 25 for referendum on new constitution
Tunisia's President Saied has consolidated his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer and dissolving the parliament to rule by decree in moves his opposition call a coup. / AA
May 26, 2022

Tunisian President Kais Saied has issued a decree to call voters to a referendum on a new constitution on July 25, the official gazette said, ignoring the opposition's calls to reverse the controversial move.

The only question on the referendum will be: "Do you agree the new constitution?" the gazette said on Wednesday. It added that polling will start at 6 am and end at 10 pm [local time] on July 25.

Saied last week named law professor Sadok Belaid to head an advisory committee that included law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a "new republic," excluding political parties from restructuring the political system.

The main political parties have said they will boycott the unilateral restructuring of politics.

The powerful UGTT union also refused to take part in a limited dialog proposed by the president as he rewrites the constitution. The union said it would hold a national strike at state firms and public services.

Belaid said earlier on Wednesday he would go ahead with whoever participates in the panel after prominent academics refused to join it, raising fears the restructuring of the political system would not have a broad consensus.

Recommended

READ MORE:Tunisian president orders new constitution, excludes political parties

Leader accused of coup

Saied, who took executive power and dissolved parliament to rule by decree, has since said he will replace the democratic 2014 constitution with a new constitution via referendum and hold new parliamentary elections in December.

The president's opponents accuse him of a coup that has undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab spring, but he says his moves were legal and needed to save Tunisia from a prolonged political crisis.

READ MORE:Thousands in Tunisia take to the streets to demand return to democracy

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House