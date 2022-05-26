The Gagauz, a Turkic-Orthodox Christian people, have lived in the Balkans for hundreds of years, managing to preserve their language and culture.

Today, these unique people occupy a unique position between the Turkic, European, Muslim and Orthodox worlds.

With a population of about 250,000, the Gagauz people primarily live in the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia (ATUG) in Moldova, where Gagauz is the official language along with Russian and Moldovan.

Large Gagauz communities are also located in Ukraine, Russia and Europe. Many of the Gagauz have also moved to Türkiye, with which the people of Gagauzia have established close relationships.

History

The most widely accepted hypothesis about the origins of the Gagauz people posits that they are descendants of Turkic peoples like the Pechenegs, Cumans and Uzes, known in Russian sources as "Torks," who came to the Balkans through the northern Black Sea coast.

Based on this theory, the closest peoples to Gagauz would be Crimean Tatars and Nogais, as well as Lithuanian Tatars, all of whom descend from the so-called "northern" group of the Turkic peoples whose ancestors were mainly the nomadic Oghuz and Kipchak tribes.

The Gagauz language belongs to the Oghuz group, the closest linguistic relatives of which are Turkish, Azerbaijani and the Yaliboylu dialect of Crimean Tatar.

Thus, even among the Turkic peoples, the Gagauz are a bridge between "southern" Turks of Anatolia and Southern Caucasus and "northern" Turks of the northern Black Sea, northern Caucasus and lower Volga regions.

Settlement in Dobruja

The region of Dobruja, today the area between northeastern Bulgaria and southeastern Romania, is widely considered to be the original settlement area of the Gagauz.

Though the ethnonym "Gagauz" first appeared in the 19th century, the 13th century is considered a period of formation of the Turkic-Christian population in Dobruja and Northern Thrace.

A century later, an independent Bulgarian Principality of Karvuna, in the northeast of modern-day Bulgaria, was formed under the leadership of a Turkic-speaking Christian of Kipchak origin, Balik Bey.

In the 14th century, when the Dobruja region was incorporated into the Ottoman State, the Gagauz also became Ottoman subjects.

According to Ottoman statistics from 1597, these "Christian Turks" comprised the majority of the population, while there were no Bulgarians.

This means that during that period, Varna, a city of several thousand people, was a Gagauz city.

At the end of the 18th and the beginning of the 19th centuries, the gradual growth of the Russian Empire's influence on the Balkans was accompanied by the weakening of the Ottoman State.

Combined with the unrest among both the Christian and Muslim populations, Russia called for their resettlement to the lands on the northern Black Sea coast, which had been deserted after the resettlement of the Nogai Hordes.

Russian authorities offered the Bulgarians and the Gagauz, who they considered "Turkified" Bulgarians in the Russian Empire (it would be more accurate to call this phenomenon "re-Turkification"), favourable living areas near Melitopol and in Bessarabia, in modern-day Eastern Europe.

Although the resettlement of the Gagauz began in the 18th century, it reached its peak after the Russo-Turkish War of 1806-1812. After the war, a peculiar population exchange took place: the Nogais in Budjak were transferred to Dobruja and the Gagauz were settled in their place.