Pakistan's key opposition party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused police of detaining hundreds of its supporters in raids.

A policeman was killed during one of the raids that started early on Tuesday, when a person opened fire on policemen who had entered his house in the city of Lahore.

Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesperson for the party, said police launched the operation shortly after midnight on Monday.

Homes of the party's supporters were still being raided on Tuesday morning and at least 400 supporters from the party were arrested across the country, Chaudhry said.

Khan condemned the arrests on Twitter. Authorities confirmed the raids but refused to share details about any arrests.

Police crackdown

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of seeking to create a civil war-like situation. The minister confirmed a policeman was killed in one of the raids.