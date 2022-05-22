Incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has vowed to reset Australia's relations with the world and sweep aside the country's reputation as a climate laggard, as he raced to form a government in time for a key Tokyo summit.

Fresh from a victory that ended a decade of continuous conservative rule, Albanese on Sunday signaled an era of fairer, greener and less pugilistic politics for Australia.

The 59-year-old Labor leader said Saturday's election was a "big moment" in his life, but insisted he wanted it to be "a big moment for the country."

"I do want to change the country," he said as he waited to see whether his Labor party can command a majority in parliament or will need help from climate-minded independents.

Images of smoldering eucalypt forests, smog-enveloped cities and blanched-out coral reefs have made Australia a byword for climate-fueled destruction.

Under conservative leadership, the country - already one of the world's largest gas and coal exporters - has also become synonymous with playing the spoiler at international climate talks. But Albanese put the world on notice that it should now expect a change.

'Getting down to business'