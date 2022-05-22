WORLD
Deadly thunderstorm wreaks havoc in east Canada
A severe summer thunderstorm across Quebec and Ontario has left at least four people dead and 900,000 homes without electricity.
Canadian authorities said wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and hail were possible in some cities. / Reuters Archive
May 22, 2022

Four people have died and nearly 900,000 homes are without power after severe storms pummeled the eastern Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Ontario police said on Twitter that three people had died and several more were injured due to a strong summer thunderstorm on Saturday.

One man was killed when a tree fell on the trailer he was staying in. A woman in her seventies was also crushed by a tree while walking in the storm.

In the federal capital Ottawa, another person was killed by the storm, but local police declined to give further details.

The fourth victim was a woman in her fifties. She drowned when her boat capsized in the Ottawa River, which separates Ottawa and Quebec, during the storm, the CBC reported, citing local police.

Nearly 900,000 homes in the two provinces were without power Saturday night, according to online counts from local providers Hydro One and Hydro-Quebec.

