TALENTforBIZ: Turkish firms begin global hunt for talented young people
TalentforBIZ, under the auspices of Turkiye’s Presidential Human Resources Office, provides an opportunity for major Turkish brands to meet young talents from different nations.
Many global Turkish companies such as Aselsan, Turkish Airlines and TRT are looking for talented and qualified young people around the world. / AA
May 19, 2022

TalentforBIZ series of career events, organised by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Human Resources Office, has begun in Rotterdam and will be continued in London, United Kingdom and Cologne, Germany.

Turkish business people met with university students at the "TalentForBIZ" career fair on May 14 held in the Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Many global Turkish companies such as Aselsan, Turkish Airlines and TRT are looking for talented and qualified young people from around the world. 

In these events Turkish institutions and organisations introduce their institutions through workshops/case studies and seminars, as well as receiving job/internship applications and having interviews.

Recommended

Seven events worldwide

Organised for the first time in 2019 with the slogan "Kickstart Your Career in Turkish Global Companies", TalentforBIZ brought more than 5,000 young talents together with 69 leading Turkish institutions and organisations, including 17 public institutions, in Germany, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and South Africa. 

Also in 2020, over 5,000 young talents around the world were brought together with a total of 49 institutions/organisations, seven of which are public institutions.

Events have been canceled as a precaution within the framework of the measures taken worldwide due to the Covid-19 global epidemic. 

This year the events will be held in seven countries in total, in the Netherlands, England and Germany in May; in America, Indonesia, Malaysia and Uzbekistan in September and October.

SOURCE:TRT World
