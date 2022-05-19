Media reported that 20 individuals were arrested in Berlin this past weekend. Activists allege that the number was over 170. The reason? Showing public displays of support for Palestine during a ‘pre-emptive’ ban on all commemorations of the Nakba, or Catastrophe.

These expressions included being in possession of the Palestinian flag, wearing a keffiyeh, the black and white Palestinian scarf, or chanting slogans related to the liberation of Palestine. Palestinian rights groups have reported that two prominent members of Palestinian civil society in Germany were hospitalised because of police violence.

May 15 is the annual remembrance of the Nakba, which marks the start of the displacement and depopulation of Palestinians from their land upon the formation of the state of Israel.

The day centres specifically on the forced, mass exodus of approximately 800,000 Palestinians by Jewish militia groups in 1948. Commemorations and protests are held across the world on this day, but this was not the case for supporters in Germany this year.

In Germany, any public gatherings for Nakba Day, and effectively the entire weekend, were banned under the pretence that anti-Semitic and/or violent sentiment would arise.

Despite this draconian ruling on free speech and the right to organise, activists and organisers sought to forgo Nakba Day commemorations and planned to hold an impromptu vigil for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in Jenin.

The main organisers of the vigil, a Jewish group, Jüdische Stimme, were also banned under the same paradoxical argument of anti-Semitism under the restrictions around holding Palestine-related events throughout the weekend.

The chairman of the group, Wieland Hoban, explained: “The Berlin Senate wants to prevent Palestine solidarity as much as it can. They’ll take a handful of teenagers saying anti-Semitic things and use that to discredit thousands of people who want to demonstrate peacefully.”

Despite formal appeals as well as condemnations from different institutions, the capital city, in particular, was keen to enforce this ban.

Those gathered on May 15 came together essentially only hoping to raise flags and take pictures in a display of international solidarity. Minutes after a small crowd — around 150 to 250 people — gathered in Berlin, police arrived on the scene en masse, in a visibly disproportionate number, outfitted in different gear.

Some reports indicate that in anticipation, the authorities deployed approximately 1,000 police officers from the capital and neighbouring municipalities. Activists report that they immediately began arresting anyone with visible Palestinian symbols and ID’ing passersby, in some cases, using unnecessary force.

They say authorities exhibited disproportionate force both through the number of police dispersed vis-a-vis the number of attendees and the subsequent use of unnecessary physical violence towards the attendees.

Majed Abu Salameh, a prominent activist and co-founder of the collective Palestine Speaks, was seriously injured. On Sunday, he tweeted: “I just left the hospital an hour ago with an arm sling to hold my shoulder after the German racist police almost dislocated my shoulder with their violent reactions to us wearing Palestine [keffiyehs].”

Wider ramifications