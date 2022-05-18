North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said the negligence and laziness of state officials worsened the country's Covid outbreak, state media reported, as the number of known cases crossed 1.7 million.

Chairing a meeting of the ruling party's Politburo on Tuesday, Kim said there was "immaturity in the state capacity for coping with the crisis" and slammed the "non-positive attitude, slackness and non-activity of state leading officials", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

The nuclear-armed country reported its first coronavirus cases last week, and the Omicron variant-fuelled outbreak has since ballooned – marking the failure of a two-year blockade maintained since the start of the pandemic.

North Korea recorded 232,880 new cases of "fever" as of Tuesday evening, bringing the total number to 1.72 million with 62 deaths, KCNA said.

State media reports do not specify how many of the cases and deaths have tested positive for the coronavirus, but experts say the country would struggle to test and diagnose on this scale.

In Tuesday's meeting, Kim promised to "arouse the whole Party like an active volcano" to counter the spread of the virus.

